SSAB Svenskt Stal (SSAAY) versus Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Head-To-Head Contrast

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) and SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and SSAB Svenskt Stal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0.60% 1.43% 0.25% SSAB Svenskt Stal 3.45% 4.36% 2.56%

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB Svenskt Stal has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and SSAB Svenskt Stal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $5.80 billion 0.60 $34.83 million N/A N/A SSAB Svenskt Stal $7.74 billion 0.73 $269.01 million $0.13 21.08

SSAB Svenskt Stal has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and SSAB Svenskt Stal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0 3 0 0 2.00 SSAB Svenskt Stal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SSAB Svenskt Stal beats Companhia Siderurgica Nacional on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution and sale operations. The Logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

SSAB Svenskt Stal Company Profile

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates. It also provides products include quenched and tempered plates, heavy plates, and various strip products, as well as tubes and sections, and infra products. In addition, the company offers hot- and cold-rolled, and heavy plate coils, as well as metal-coated and pre-painted products; beams, merchant bars, hollow sections, and rebars; and aluminum and copper stainless steel and non-ferrous metals. Further, it provides steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories; building components, such as sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings; frame solutions; and design and installation services. Additionally, the company provides value added services and aftermarket services. SSAB AB markets its steel products primarily under the Hardox, Strenx, Docol, GreenCoat, Armox, and Toolox brands. It also exports its products. The company offers its products to heavy transport, construction, material handling, agriculture and forest machinery, automotive, energy, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, and mining industry customers. SSAB AB was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

