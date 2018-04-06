SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $150,111,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,262,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,896 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,252,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,672,000 after buying an additional 399,733 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,674,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,158,000 after buying an additional 1,064,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $48.17 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,124.94, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

