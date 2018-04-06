SSP Group (SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 581.15 ($8.16).

Several analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.97) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($9.48) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 540 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($8.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 118,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($8.42), for a total value of £713,988 ($1,002,229.08).

SSPG stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 604 ($8.48). 581,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 402.60 ($5.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 693 ($9.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 20.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

