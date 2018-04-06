Insider Buying: St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Iain Cornish bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($15.95) per share, with a total value of £73,840 ($103,649.64).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,052 ($14.77). 1,092,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,008 ($14.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279.50 ($17.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.45 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STJ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,361 ($19.10) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($19.23) to GBX 1,390 ($19.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,288 ($18.08) to GBX 1,313 ($18.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($21.06) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,327.85 ($18.64).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

