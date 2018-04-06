Stage Stores (SSI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of SSI opened at $2.75 on Monday. Stage Stores has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the third quarter worth $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stage Stores by 5,837.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 336,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stage Stores by 8.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 44,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Stage Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stage-stores-ssi-upgraded-to-sell-by-valuengine.html.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.