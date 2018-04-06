Zacks Investment Research Lowers Standex International (SXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SXI. CL King started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Standex International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standex International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.50.

SXI stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,237.40, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $209.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $495,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

