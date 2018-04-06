Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for about 6.2% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of Stantec worth $47,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $364,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2,820.06, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Stantec had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

