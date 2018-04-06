Starbucks (SBUX) Raised to Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $59.39 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Mizuho cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.05.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $82,691.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Starbucks (SBUX) Raised to Buy at Vetr” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/starbucks-sbux-raised-to-buy-at-vetr.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.