State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $50.17 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $50,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,088. The company has a market cap of $82,691.45, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS set a $66.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

