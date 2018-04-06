State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $184.06 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Altria Group worth $184,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

NYSE MO opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119,082.13, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

