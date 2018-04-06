StemlineTherapeutics (STML) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STML. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of StemlineTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. StemlineTherapeutics has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $469.77, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.07.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). StemlineTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.70% and a negative net margin of 4,689.63%. research analysts expect that StemlineTherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Gionco sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $159,600.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $29,005.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,418 shares of company stock worth $2,628,131. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StemlineTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in StemlineTherapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 829,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 287,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in StemlineTherapeutics by 769.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 256,665 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in StemlineTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP increased its holdings in StemlineTherapeutics by 2,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,349,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 2,248,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

StemlineTherapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

