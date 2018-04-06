Steneum Coin Price Hits $0.0909 on Top Exchanges (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Steneum Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Steneum Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steneum Coin has a market cap of $236,131.00 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.01715710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004611 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015469 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00023234 BTC.

About Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin (CRYPTO:STN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 5,751,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,985 coins. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin. The official website for Steneum Coin is www.steneum.com.

Buying and Selling Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Steneum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steneum Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

