Red Hat Software (RHT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Stephens

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the open-source software company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHT. Mizuho cut shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Red Hat Software to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Red Hat Software to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Red Hat Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of RHT traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $149.87. 198,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,431. The company has a market capitalization of $26,872.79, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Software has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,065 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

