Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,997 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $19,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.05. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 64.61% and a negative return on equity of 357.12%. research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

