SThree (STHR) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

SThree (LON:STHR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.61) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 420 ($5.90) to GBX 445 ($6.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 425 ($5.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

LON STHR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 335 ($4.70). The company had a trading volume of 71,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,225. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.47).

In related news, insider Justin Hughes sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.87), for a total value of £8,681.94 ($12,186.89). Also, insider Alex Smith sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £10,118.40 ($14,203.26). Insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,098 in the last quarter.

About SThree

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

