Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233,353.33, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

