Orbotech (ORBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORBK. BidaskClub raised Orbotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Orbotech in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Orbotech stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,987.90, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.37. Orbotech has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Orbotech had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Orbotech by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,339,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 929.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,196,000 after buying an additional 1,035,068 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 200,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 562,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 546,909 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the 4th quarter worth $26,080,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

