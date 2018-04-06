Stifel Nicolaus Increases Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $81.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Carnival from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.51. 2,332,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,200. Carnival has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34,448.72, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $322,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 21,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,492,914.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,722 shares of company stock worth $6,444,993. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Carnival by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carnival by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stifel-nicolaus-raises-carnival-ccl-price-target-to-81-00-updated-updated.html.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.