Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Eaton (ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. 755,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,590.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 86,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 257,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-buy-rating-for-eaton-etn.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.