TFI International (TSE:TFII) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.28. 150,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,527. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$26.44 and a 1 year high of C$34.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$42.00” Price Target for TFI International (TFII)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-c42-00-price-target-for-tfi-international-tfii.html.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. Its Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transport, and delivery of smaller loads.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.