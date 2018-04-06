Insider Selling: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 14,350 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $289,009.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $309,288.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $314,727.00.

Shares of SFIX stock remained flat at $$21.32 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,146. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $25,974,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

