Stitch Fix (SFIX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6964420480139 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

SFIX opened at $21.32 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $314,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,750 shares of company stock worth $6,608,224.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

