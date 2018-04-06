Stock Traders Buy High Volume of WPX Energy Put Options (WPX)

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,184 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the average volume of 400 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPX opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5,439.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

