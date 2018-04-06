Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Owens-Illinois (OI)

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,036 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

NYSE:OI opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,503.55, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens-Illinois declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $268,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

