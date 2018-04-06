Investors Buy Large Volume of Changyou Call Options (CYOU)

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 981 call options on the company. This is an increase of 955% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Changyou in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Changyou has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,463.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Changyou has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Changyou had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Changyou will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $9.40 dividend.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYOU. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,546,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Changyou by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Changyou by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 737,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214,576 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Changyou by 401.5% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 172,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Changyou by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

