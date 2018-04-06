Investors Buy High Volume of Progress Software Put Options (PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 595 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,090% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $38.79 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,801.91, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.69%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Progress Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 501,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

