Stone Energy Co. (SGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Securities lowered shares of Stone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stone Energy by 2,548.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 296,602 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Stone Energy by 201.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Stone Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stone Energy stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stone Energy has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

