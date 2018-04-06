Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in QCR Holdings (QCRH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $624.83, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. QCR Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 21.51%. equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $89,280.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,319.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,380.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

