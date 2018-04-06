Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Navigators Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,136,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,324,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 131,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

NAVG stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Navigators Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,711.36, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Navigators Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVG. BidaskClub upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $113,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-15475-navigators-group-inc-navg-updated-updated.html.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.