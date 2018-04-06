Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $758,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Owens Corning by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

OC opened at $81.54 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,014.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $758,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-8242-owens-corning-oc-updated-updated.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.