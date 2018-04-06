7,140 Shares in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 69.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Online Communications Bdirect sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $37,990.00. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $396,905.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,658 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $116.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.85.

Charles River Laboratories stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Charles River Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.44 and a 52-week high of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $4,960.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Charles River Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $478.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

