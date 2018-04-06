Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $45.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,700.88, a P/E ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,396.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $43,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

