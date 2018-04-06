Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in International Speedway Co. (NASDAQ:ISCA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Speedway Co. (NASDAQ:ISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Speedway by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,855.94, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Speedway Co. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that International Speedway Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

International Speedway Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

