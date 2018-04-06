Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Boeing (BA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $336.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The stock has a market cap of $192,695.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a 12-month low of $175.47 and a 12-month high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale set a $373.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $289.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Boeing (BA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stoneridge-investment-partners-llc-has-2-42-million-holdings-in-boeing-ba.html.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.