Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Energy Select Sector SPDR comprises approximately 2.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 783,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1,030.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR alerts:

XLE stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $78.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/stony-point-wealth-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-34114-energy-select-sector-spdr-xle-updated-updated.html.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.