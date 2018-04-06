STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. STORE Capital earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2941677579519 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. ValuEngine raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

STOR opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,890.13, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

