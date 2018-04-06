Storm Market Cap Hits $109.70 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Storm has a total market capitalization of $109.70 million and approximately $24.47 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinrail, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00681287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035561 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,853,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is not possible to purchase Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

