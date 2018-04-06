Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00050618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Abucoins and Livecoin. Stratis has a total market cap of $329.53 million and $5.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033514 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00073407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021842 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00441248 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,806,174 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Abucoins, Bittylicious, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.