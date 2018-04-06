StrikeBitClub Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (SBC)

StrikeBitClub (CURRENCY:SBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One StrikeBitClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrikeBitClub has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. StrikeBitClub has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $152,114.00 worth of StrikeBitClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00062852 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000404 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About StrikeBitClub

SBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2013. StrikeBitClub’s total supply is 195,247,235 coins. StrikeBitClub’s official website is strikebitclub.com. StrikeBitClub’s official Twitter account is @StrikeBitClubs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrikeBitClub

StrikeBitClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase StrikeBitClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrikeBitClub must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrikeBitClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

