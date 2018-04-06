Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,597. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.17, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

