Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) vs. Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Financial Review

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ferrellgas Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Ferrellgas Partners pays out -72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ferrellgas Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Suburban Propane Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.93 billion 0.17 -$54.20 million ($0.55) -6.16 Suburban Propane Partners $1.19 billion 1.15 $37.99 million $0.70 31.81

Suburban Propane Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -4.54% N/A -2.98% Suburban Propane Partners 3.27% 6.57% 1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and Suburban Propane Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ferrellgas Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Ferrellgas Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrellgas Partners is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Ferrellgas Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

