SUEZ (SZEVY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SUEZ (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SUEZ in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised SUEZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut SUEZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

SZEVY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SUEZ has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

SUEZ Company Profile

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management, recycling and waste recovery, water treatment, and consulting services. The company operates in Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, and Other segments. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients; and water, waste, and engineering services.

