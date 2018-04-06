Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 623,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,413. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58,683.28, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 267,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals.

