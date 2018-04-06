Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,438.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 21, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

