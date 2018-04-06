Summit Materials (SUM) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 355,922 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,012,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,448 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,689,000 after acquiring an additional 617,054 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Summit Materials by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,344,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,121,000 after acquiring an additional 354,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Summit Materials by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,064,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3,190.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $490.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $394,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $163,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,883 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

