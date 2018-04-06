Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.184284483604 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SUM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3,190.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $490.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 447,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $13,895,688.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,519.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $390,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,544.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,883 shares of company stock worth $18,758,351. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

