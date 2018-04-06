Summit Midstream (SMLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMLP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Summit Midstream from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Summit Midstream to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Summit Midstream has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1,036.59, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Summit Midstream had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Newby acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $616,334.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,625,000. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,806,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,037,000 after acquiring an additional 652,422 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Midstream by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,329,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Summit Midstream by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151,725 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

