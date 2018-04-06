Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,521.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00017415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Livecoin. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $10,521.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.02453650 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006342 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 11,715,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,061 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

