Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,676. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,316.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $193,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3,848.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 593,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,897,000 after acquiring an additional 452,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 190,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 869.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 132,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The company operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales & Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

