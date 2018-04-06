Head to Head Review: SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) vs. Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS: YZCAY) and SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Yanzhou Coal Mining pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and SunCoke Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion 1.24 $312.09 million $0.51 24.88 SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.99 -$18.10 million $1.65 10.97

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners. SunCoke Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yanzhou Coal Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yanzhou Coal Mining and SunCoke Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

SunCoke Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy Partners is more favorable than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and SunCoke Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy Partners -2.28% 14.22% 4.89%

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners beats Yanzhou Coal Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a coal producer in China and Australia, which is primarily engaged in the mining, washing, processing and distribution of coal through railway transportation. The Company’s segments include Coal mining, which is engaged in underground and open-cut mining, preparation and sales of coal and potash mineral exploration; Coal railway transportation, which is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services; Methanol, electricity and heat supply, which is engaged in the production and sales of methanol and electricity and related heat supply services, and Equipment manufacturing, which is engaged in the manufacturing of coal mining and equipment. The Company offers a range of coal products and other mixed coal products, including thermal coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal and other mixed coal products.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City). The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, which consists of the Haverhill, Middletown and Granite City cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively, and Coal Logistics, which consists of the Company’s Convent Marine Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals, LLC and SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) coal handling and/or mixing service operations in Convent, Louisiana; Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia, and East Chicago, Indiana, respectively. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals to steel, coke, electric utility and coal mining customers.

